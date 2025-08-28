Menu
Stock markets dive; Sensex tanks 706 points as steep 50% US tariffs dent investors' sentiment

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 705.97 points or 0.87 per cent to settle at 80,080.57. During the day, it dropped 773.52 points or 0.95 per cent to 80,013.02.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 11:03 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 11:03 IST
