Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets drop for 4th day amid relentless foreign fund outflows; Sensex dips 31 points

Falling for the fourth day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 31.46 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 85,106.81.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 10:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 10:41 IST
Business NewsMarketsStock marketSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us