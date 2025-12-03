<p>Star Indian batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/virat-kohli">Virat Kohli </a>notched up his 53rd ODI hundred -- the most by any batter batter in this format -- during the second match of the three-match series against South Africa in Raipur on Wednesday. </p><p>The 37-year-old, who had moved up to No. 4 in the latest ICC rankings following his match-winning hundred against South Africa in the first ODI at Ranchi continued from where he had left off, with another majestic ton in Raipur.</p>.Virat Kohli moves up to No. 4 in ICC ODI rankings.<p>Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is the second in the list with 49 ODI centuries, followed by Kohli's compatriot Rohit Sharma (33). </p><p>With the 2027 ODI World Cup two years away, Kohli and Rohit are auditioning every match to prove their fitness and form.</p><p>He was eventually dismissed for 102 as India look well set for a big total after being put into bat by South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma. </p><p>The hosts are sitting on a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after a win at Ranchi on Sunday.</p><p>Kohli made his 52nd hundred in the 50-over format, a 120-ball 135 that propelled India to a 17-run win over the Proteas in the first ODI at Ranchi on Sunday before following it up with a back-to-back ton in the second ODI at Raipur. </p>.Second ODI: South Africa put India into bat.<p>Kohli, who hit seven fours and two sixes during his stay in the middle, looked in excellent touch, leaving the spectators at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium ecstatic.</p><p>Batting at No.3, Kohli walked in early once again and imposed himself on the South African bowlers in the manner only he can, dominating them with his wide range of strokes.</p><p>After South Africa put India in, Kohli blazed away in his 93-ball innings, while sharing a mammoth 195-run stand for the third wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad (105 off 83 balls), who notched up his maiden hundred in the format.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>