<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Tuesday, extending previous session's gains, as investors' sentiment remained buoyant amid strong macroeconomic data.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 207.45 points to 80,571.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 60.8 points to 24,685.85.</p><p>From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Eternal, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were among the major gainers.</p><p>However, Asian Paints, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Trent were among the laggards.</p><p>Indian manufacturing sector witnessed the fastest improvement in operating conditions in over 17 years in August, driven by an increased production efficiency and healthy demand conditions, a monthly report said on Monday.</p><p>The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 59.1 in July to 59.3 in August, indicating the fastest improvement in operating conditions for 17-and-a-half years.</p><p>In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.</p><p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded in positive territory while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoted lower.</p><p>US markets were closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.</p><p>On Monday, the Sensex jumped 554.84 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 80,364.49, and the Nifty climbed 198.20 points or 0.81 per cent to 24,625.05.</p><p>"Yesterday's rally was driven by a better-than-expected GDP growth print of 7.8 per cent for Q1 (April–June), reinforcing optimism around India's growth trajectory," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder - Livelong Wealth, said.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.43 per cent to USD 68.44 a barrel.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,429.71 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought worth Rs 4,344.93 crore, according to exchange data.</p>