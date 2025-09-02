Menu
india maharashtra

Police swing into action after HC order, ask Maratha protesters to leave Azad Maidan

The Bombay High Court has expressed displeasure over the situation in South Mumbai and directed Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil and his supporters to leave.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 09:57 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 09:57 IST
India NewsMumbaiReservationMaratha agitation

