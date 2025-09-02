<p>Beijing: A train marked with a North Korean flag and other visible design features consistent with one that has been used by North Korean leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kim-jong-un">Kim Jong Un</a> was seen travelling on a railway track in Beijing, Reuters witnesses said on Tuesday.</p><p>Shortly after the train was spotted, a motorcade with a North Korean flag was seen leaving the Beijing Railway Station, a Reuters witness said.</p>.North Korea's Kim Jong Un crossed border into China via train. <p>Kim is expected to attend a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, joining Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders, including Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.</p><p>Since becoming the North Korean leader in late 2011, Kim has travelled by train - a slow but specialised form of transport that the reclusive country's leaders have used for decades - to visit China, Vietnam and Russia. </p>