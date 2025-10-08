<p>The <a href="https://www.nobelprize.org/nomination/peace/">Nobel Peace Prize 2025 </a>will be announced on October 10 at the Norwegian Nobel Institute, Oslo. Established by Swedish inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel, The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.</p><p>Ahead of the announcement, here is all you need to know about the Nobel Peace Prize 2025:</p><p><strong>How does nomination process work and who can nominate?</strong></p><p>The nominations are sent to Norwegian Nobel Committee who then select the laureates. The nominator can put forward the name of the person or the organisation who they believe deserve the prize. </p><p>Eligible nominators including university rectors and chancellors, professors, leaders of peace research institutes and institutes of international affairs among others can nominate candidates.</p><p>The process for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize started in September 2024 when the Nobel Committee received the nominations. The deadline to put forward the names was January 31. </p><p>In march a short-list is prepared and adviser review was done in June.</p><p>After a majority vote in October, the Committee chooses the laureates after which the names are announced. </p><p>In December the laureates then receive the prize, in Oslo, Norway. The ceremony will take place on December 10 where the laureates will receive the Nobel Prize medal and diploma, along with a document for the prize amount.</p>.Nobel powerhouses: Countries with the highest number of prizes.<p><strong>The selection process:</strong></p><p>After the Committee receives all the names before the deadline, the discussion begins and the first review meeting is done. The Committee prepares a short-list with 20 to 30 candidates, who are selected for further consideration. </p><p>Nobel Institute's permanent advisers then go through the short-list and the names are finalised by October. </p><p>The list of nominees however is not made public until 50 years later, which means the names of the nominees and other information about the nominations cannot be revealed. </p>.<p><strong>Notable winners in past 3 years:</strong></p><p>2024: Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organisation was awarded with the prize "for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again".</p><p>2023: Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist was given the Nobel Peace Prize "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all".</p><p>2022: Ales Bialiatski, Memorial and Center for Civil Liberties were awarded in 2022, for their efforts to promote "the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens." </p>