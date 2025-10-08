Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: All you need to know about nominations, selection process

The process for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize started in September 2024 when the Nobel Committee received the nominations. The deadline to put forward the names was January 31.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 13:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 13:24 IST
World newsNobel Peace Prize

Follow us on :

Follow Us