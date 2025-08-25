<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices rebounded on Monday, with the BSE Sensex climbing 329 points, tracking a rally in global equity markets, on hopes of a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut.</p>.<p>Buying in IT stocks were also instrumental in driving the markets higher.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 329.06 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 81,635.91. During the day, it jumped 492.21 points or 0.60 per cent to 81,799.06.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 97.65 points or 0.39 per cent to 24,967.75.</p>.<p>From the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Maruti and Titan were among the major gainers.</p>.<p>Bharat Electronics, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory.</p>.Market cap of eight top-10 firms jumps Rs 1.72 lakh crore, Reliance leads gains.<p>Markets in Europe were trading lower.</p>.<p>The US markets ended sharply higher on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.89 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.88 per cent, and the S&P 500 edged higher by 1.52 per cent.</p>.<p>"A wave of optimism swept through the domestic market, driven by expectations of a Fed rate cut in September and a subsequent decline in the US 10-year yield. The IT index outperformed, buoyed by favourable global sentiment.</p>.<p>"The domestic levers stay positive with the proposed GST rationalisation to push consumption demand, and a good monsoon season could serve as a catalyst to navigate any uncertainty in the global trade environment," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,622.52 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude traded 0.34 per cent up at USD 67.96 a barrel.</p>.<p>On Friday, the Sensex tumbled 693.86 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 81,306.85. The Nifty dropped 213.65 points or 0.85 per cent to 24,870.10.</p>