Stock markets log gains in line with rally in global peers on US Fed rate cut hopes

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 329.06 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 81,635.91. During the day, it jumped 492.21 points or 0.60 per cent to 81,799.06.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 11:04 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 11:04 IST
