Stock markets rally for second day amid US trade talk optimism, Fed rate cut hopes

<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rose for the second day on Wednesday on buying in IT, banking, and auto shares by investors enthused by positive day-long discussions with the visiting US team on a bilateral trade deal.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex edged higher by 313.02 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 82,693.71. During the day, it jumped 361.26 points or 0.43 per cent to 82,741.95.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 91.15 points or 0.36 per cent to 25,330.25.</p>.<p>Growing expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and positive US-India discussions on a proposed trade deal helped stock markets extend their rally, analysts said.</p>.<p>Among Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Bharat Electronics, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Trent and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers.</p>.<p>However, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, ITC and Tata Steel were among the laggards.</p>.Stock markets rebound as US, India begin trade talks; Sensex jumps 595 pts.<p>The day-long discussions with the visiting US team on a bilateral trade deal were positive, and both sides agreed to push for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion of the agreement, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement," the ministry said in a statement after a day-long meeting with the US officials.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory while South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended lower.</p>.<p>Markets in Europe were trading mostly higher. US markets ended lower on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.58 per cent to USD 68.07 a barrel.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Tuesday. They bought equities worth Rs 308.32 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Sensex jumped 594.95 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 82,380.69. The Nifty climbed 169.90 points or 0.68 per cent to 25,239.10.</p>