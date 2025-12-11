Menu
Stock markets snap 3-day slide; Sensex jumps 427 points on buying in metal, auto shares

Rebounding from its early lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 426.86 points or 0.51%, to settle at 84,818.13. During the day, it hit a high of 84,906.93 and a low of 84,150.19.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 11:20 IST
Published 11 December 2025, 11:20 IST
