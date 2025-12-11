<p>New Delhi: Insisting that "no nation that lets its children choke can call itself developed", Congress <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> whip <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manickam-tagore">Manickam Tagore</a> on Thursday accused the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> government of managing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-quality-index">Air Quality Index</a> (AQI) number rather than taking action to control pollution in the national capital.</p><p>He urged the union government to set up a Central NCR Clean Air War Room besides formulating a national clean air roadmap with measurable targets and an independent compliance authority.</p><p>Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Tagore said Delhi-NCR is breathing "toxic, hazardous" air with children missing schools, workers not able to stand outdoors and hospitals overflowing with respiratory and cardiac cases.</p>.Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says 'AQI is a temperature, can be measured with any instrument'; gets trolled by AAP.<p>"People are not just suffering, they are choking. What is the Government’s response? No strict enforcement. No clean air plan. No accountability," he said, accusing the Delhi government of "managing" AQI numbers by spraying water near monitoring stations, which is "not the same as managing the pollution".</p><p>He alleged the same excuses are repeated -- weather, wind, farmers, neighbouring states -- year after year.</p><p>He said other nations have shown that decisive action works and referred to how Beijing cleaned its air through strict deadlines, industrial reforms, electrification of transport, and real accountability.</p><p>"Where is our accountability? Why do thermal power plants within 300 km of Delhi still operate without FGD ( Flue Gas Desulfurisation) systems? Why is the public transport fleet stuck, with EV infrastructure moving at a snail’s pace? Why are industrial polluters allowed to operate with impunity? Why do construction sites openly violate dust norms every day?" he asked.</p><p>"Citizens are not asking for miracles. They are asking for the basic right to breathe," he said, demanding an "immediate, time-bound, Beijing-style Clean Air Emergency Plan".</p>.Air pollution in Delhi nearly doubled in November: CREA report.<p>He demanded that there should be mandatory FGD installation in all thermal power plants within 12 months, 50 per cent electrification of NCR public buses in two years supported by nationwide EV charging expansion, real industrial inspections with shutdown of violators, 24x7 dust monitoring with strict penalties for construction violations, a Central NCR Clean Air War Room and a national clean air roadmap with measurable targets and an independent compliance authority.</p><p>"This is not just an environmental crisis. This is a human crisis. Toxic air is damaging the lungs, brains, and hearts of an entire generation. No nation that lets its children choke can call itself developed," he added.</p>