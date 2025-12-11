Goa nightclub fire | Delhi court denies transit anticipatory bail to Luthra brothers

<p>Delhi Court denies transit anticipatory bail to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa which caught fire and killed atleast 25 people. </p><p>A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order until 5 pm on a transit anticipatory bail plea of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa where a massive fire last week killed at least 25 people. On Wednesday, the accused sought four weeks of transit anticipatory bail so that they are not immediately arrested after their return to Delhi from Thailand.</p>