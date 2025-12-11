Menu
Goa nightclub fire | Delhi court denies transit anticipatory bail to Luthra brothers

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order until 5 pm on a transit anticipatory bail plea of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 12:13 IST
Published 11 December 2025, 12:13 IST
