Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

West Asia conflict escalation spooks Sensex, Nifty

The Nifty 50 index closed 2.12% lower at 25,250.1 points, while the Sensex shed 2.1% to 82,497.1 points. The benchmarks posted their worst session since early August.
Arup Roychoudhury
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 10:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 10:41 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us