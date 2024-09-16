With Swiggy, LG India & Hyundai, India’s buzzing IPO market is gearing up for bigger debuts

Indian companies are testing investors appetite for bigger initial public offerings after recent debuts raked in multifold gains.

At least three IPOs of more than $1 billion each are in the pipeline, with SoftBank-backed food-delivery platform Swiggy Ltd., as well as Indian units of LG Electronics Inc. and Hyundai Motor Co. planning to tap the market.

The IPO boom comes as India’s rapid economic expansion makes it a bright spot amid challenges facing peers such as China. Indian listings have already raised $8.6 billion this year, more than each of the two preceding years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Locals have been putting record money into the market, with foreign investors also turning net buyers of Indian equities this year.

An expanding economy means a broader market for Indian companies to tap into, and therefore more capital-raising needs, said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey Shares & Securities Pvt. “This is not going to stop in a hurry. It’s fired up.”