Maruti Suzuki sales up 1.7% year-on-year in November at 1,53,223 units

India's largest passenger car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, posted 1.7% year-on-year growth in total sales. The carmaker sold 153,223 units in November 2020.

Total sales include domestic sales of 138,956 units and 5,263 units for other OEMs, a company statement said. In addition, the company exported 9,004 units in November 2020

However, for the period between April and November this year, the company posted a decline of 22.9% in cumulative sales at 8,05,400 vehicles against 10,44,976 vehicles sold in the corresponding period last year.