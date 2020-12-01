Maruti Suzuki sales up 1.7% year-on-year in November

Maruti Suzuki sales up 1.7% year-on-year in November at 1,53,223 units

However, for the period between April and November this year, the company posted a decline of 22.9% in cumulative sales

Mahesh Kulkarni
Mahesh Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 01 2020, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 12:21 ist
The company exported 9,004 units in November 2020. Credit: Reuters

India's largest passenger car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, posted 1.7% year-on-year growth in total sales. The carmaker sold 153,223 units in November 2020.

Total sales include domestic sales of 138,956 units and 5,263 units for other OEMs, a company statement said. In addition, the company exported 9,004 units in November 2020

However, for the period between April and November this year, the company posted a decline of 22.9% in cumulative sales at 8,05,400 vehicles against 10,44,976 vehicles sold in the corresponding period last year.

automobile sector
Maruti Suzuki India

