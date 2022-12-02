Maruti Suzuki to hike prices from January

Maruti Suzuki to hike prices from January

The company said it continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 02 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 15:35 ist
The company has planned the price increase in January 2023 which shall vary across models. Credit: Reuters Photo

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it will increase prices of its models with effect from next month.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements.

While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase, it added.

The company has planned the price increase in January 2023 which shall vary across models, the auto major said without disclosing the exact quantum of the increase. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maruti Suzuki
Automobile
Business News

What's Brewing

US company turns air pollution into fuel

US company turns air pollution into fuel

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Beckmann self-portrait breaks German auction record

Beckmann self-portrait breaks German auction record

DH Toon | G20 presidency can wait till polls are over

DH Toon | G20 presidency can wait till polls are over

Indian astronomers behind rare Black Hole discovery

Indian astronomers behind rare Black Hole discovery

 