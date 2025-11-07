Menu
'Delhi Police-CBI officers' siphon off Rs 1.16 crore from Mangaluru woman

The victim told to transfer all her money to “safe accounts” provided by them and was also warned not to disclose the matter to anyone, calling it a “national security issue.”
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 12:40 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 12:40 IST
India NewsCrimeMangaluruCyber fraud

