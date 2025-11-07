<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday announced the launch of TCS Pace Port Sao Paulo, an AI-Powered Research & Innovation Centre in Sao Paulo. Spanning over 1,000 sq m, the hub is located at Insper’s Vila Olímpia campus.</p><p><br>In October last year, TCS signed a 10-year partnership with the higher education and research institution Insper. </p>.TCS extends 15-year partnership with UK-based Kingfisher under new agreement.<p>TCS said that the centre will act as a space where customers, partners, startups, academia and other enterprises converge to drive innovation through the power of AI and other emerging technologies, transforming businesses and creating a positive impact for Brazil and Latin America.<br><br>The investment in Latin America represents an expansion of TCS's global network of innovation centres that includes the US, France, UK, Singapore and Japan. With this partnership, Insper will join TCS’ innovation ecosystem of academic entities such as Cornell, Imperial College, MIT and others. The new centre brings together the academic excellence of Insper with TCS’ global expertise in research and innovation to solve complex societal and market challenges in Latin America, the firm added.<br><br>Guilherme Martins, President, Insper, said, “This centre with TCS creates opportunities for our community to innovate, tackle complex problems, and help deliver positive outcomes for Brazil and Latin America”.<br><br>Rodrigo Amantea, Head - Paulo Cunha Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub, Insper, said that this partnership will not only advance our capacity to develop cutting-edge engineering and computer science projects that address real business challenges but also expand the learning opportunities and experiences we provide to our students.<br><br>TCS has over 4500 patents. The AI-Powered Research & Innovation Centre will help enterprises anticipate and navigate future business and technological landscapes, and it is designed to deliver tailored co-innovation experiences that draw on TCS Pace methodologies and AI, Cybersecurity, Robotics, and Prototyping labs.<br><br>The centre will host a team of futurists, AI experts, design thinkers and developers, with direct access to TCS’ global research ecosystem. This includes scientists and researchers exploring the future of quantum computing, robotics, space technology, and sustainability. The centre is designed to accelerate prototyping and help organisations across Latin America prepare for future challenges in their digital transformation journey, the IT firm further said.<br><br>Bruno Rocha, Country Head, TCS Brazil, said, "In a context of digital transformation that requires organisations to constantly adapt, innovation must be at the centre of any business strategy. TCS AI-Powered Research and Innovation Centre in Brazil supports our clear purpose of translating cutting-edge technology into tangible business results. We want to dive into our customers' challenges to deliver prototypes and functional solutions, reinforcing the confidence that they are staying ahead of the curve".<br><br>TCS started operating in Latin America in 2002, currently operating in 16 cities distributed in nine countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay. TCS LATAM serves more than 500 customers across both the region and via near-shore models.</p>