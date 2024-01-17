Medical Technology body pitches for cut in customs duty

Apart from the basic customs duty, medical devices also attract taxes like ad valorem, health and education cess and goods and services tax (GST). Ad valorem tax is levied at a rate of 5 per cent, higher education cess 1 per cent and GST is 12-18 per cent.

“This burden is ultimately passed on to the patients. This is reflected in higher cost of medical services,” said Bhutani, who is also Managing Director of Bausch & Lomb, one of the leading suppliers of contact lenses and lens care products.

Bhutani said taxes on medical devices in India are among the highest in the world. There is no customs duty on import of medical devices in countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, Italy and Norway, while Australia and Japan levy just 0.5% duty. In the United States it stands at 2 per cent and in China 3 per cent.

According to Pavan Choudary, Chairman Medical Technology Association of India, a large number of medical devices are imported illegally in India to avoid taxes. “Such products don’t get proper service and thus pose risks to patients. Moreover, it’s a loss to the exchequer as no taxes are paid if the products are smuggled,” he said.

Choudary underlined that more than 80 per cent of critical medical devices used in India are imported. “Customs duties and taxes levied on medical devices in India are one of the highest in the world and highest among the neighbouring countries which directly impacts patient affordability,” said Choudary, who is also Managing Director of Vygon India.

He further added that lower custom duties mean lower costs which would allow access to modern equipment for patients and encourage companies to bring the latest devices to market.