Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe at Rs 2.07 crore

  • Aug 23 2021, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 14:47 ist
Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe. Credit: www.mercedes-benz.com

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday launched its all-new performance car 'AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe' priced at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom all India). The model is powered by a 4-litre engine, which produces a power of 612 hp.

It is the 12th model available in India from the AMG performance car range of the company, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement. Commenting on the launch, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said, "AMG portfolio remains the fastest-growing segment for us and the launch of the 'AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe' reinforces our strong presence in the luxury performance segment". The model is also equipped with a 48-volt hybrid system that produces an additional 22 hp of output.

The all-wheel-drive vehicle is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in just 3.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 280 km/hr, the company said. It has safety features like airbags all around the cabin, blind spot assist, active brake assist, 3-stage electronic stability programme and dynamic handling control system, among others.

