Mercedes-Benz sells 150 used cars online

Mercedes-Benz, the largest seller of luxury cars in India, has witnessed a ten times increase in online traffic during the first two months of this year and it has been doubling since then. The company, which started selling cars online last year, has already booked more than 150 used cars online in 2020 so far.

During the last one month, the majority of Indian carmakers have started selling online, as lockdown resulted in zero sales for them in the month of April, the first such instance in history.

"While 30% of our online sales comprise from the top four metros of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru, top non-metros such as Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Indore, Lucknow and Jaipur are also contributing to online sales. The current situation gives us new ways to re-think our business and support our customers, and digital approach is an emerging trend as many customers are adopting the digital experience seamlessly," Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India told DH.

India has one of the highest working population in the world with more than 65% below 35 years of age that is increasingly opting for online medium – 60% of our online buyers are between the age of 25–35 years, he said.

"Increasingly women are opting for the online experience. Of the entire portfolio of our customers, women buyers account for 16%," he said.

The company expects 25% of its worldwide passenger car sales to come through online channels by 2025. The company has developed its online sales platform and launched a slew of new initiatives under the campaign 'Merc from Home'.

"We believe that buying a Mercedes should be as easy as buying food online for our customers," Schwenk said.

The German carmaker said all its outlets across India will be connected to the e-commerce portal to support the customers through their online shopping experience.

‘Merc from Home’ also features new initiatives like ‘Mercedes-Benz Consultation Studio’, a virtual consultation mode that is going to enhance the personalised experience for the customers. “The customers now can not only explore, select and make an online payment for our products and services from the comfort of their homes but can also get their Three-Pointed Star delivered right at their doorsteps, as per their convenience," Schwenk said.

‘Merc from Home’ has made the entire process of buying a Mercedes-Benz online in three easy steps of Click Consult and Buy, the company said. All the contactless car deliveries will be as per the directives set by the government authorities, the company said.