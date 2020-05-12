Mercedes-Benz targets 25% of global sales via online channel

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz expects 25% of its worldwide passenger car sales to come through online channels by 2025. The company has developed its online sales platform and launched a slew of new initiatives under the campaign 'Merc from Home'.

"We believe that buying a Mercedes should be as easy as buying food online for our customers," Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said.

The German carmaker said all its outlets across India will be connected to the e-commerce portal to support the customers through their online shopping experience.

‘Merc from Home’ also features new initiatives like ‘Mercedes-Benz Consultation Studio’, a virtual consultation mode that is going to enhance the personalised experience for the customers. “The customers now can not only explore, select and make an online payment for our products and services from the comfort of their homes but can also get their Three-Pointed Star delivered right at their doorsteps, as per their convenience," Schwenk said.

‘Merc from Home’ has made the entire process of buying a Mercedes-Benz online in three easy steps of Click Consult and Buy, the company said. All the contactless car deliveries will be as per the directives set by the government authorities, the company said in a statement.