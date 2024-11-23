Home
Myntra pilots foray into quick commerce with 'M-Now' in select locations of Bengaluru

The service will be rolled out to additional locations based on the learnings from the pilot.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 14:29 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 14:29 IST
BengaluruE-CommercebusinessMyntra

