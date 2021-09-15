Naapbooks becomes 11th co to get listed on BSE Startups Platform

Naapbooks is 11th co to list on BSE Startups Platform

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 15 2021, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 16:06 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said Gujarat-based IT firm Naapbooks Ltd has got listed on its startups platform.

This is the eleventh firm to get listed on the platform, according to a release.

"The 10 companies listed on BSE Startups Platform have raised Rs 34.62 crores from the market and total market capitalisation of these companies as on September 14, 2021 is Rs 142.75 crore," it added.

Naapbooks came out with an initial public offering to raise Rs 3.99 crore and successfully completed the public issue on September 6.

The company is engaged in the business of developing and providing information technology solutions to corporates.

BSE
startups
Bombay Stock Exchange
Business News
Markets

