Netflix down for thousands of users in US ahead of Tyson-Paul showdown

<p>Netflix was down for thousands of users in the United States late on Friday, with more than 12,000 incidents reported, outage tracking website <em>Downdetector.com</em> said.</p><p>The reports come as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/netflix">Netflix</a> airs a much-anticipated live boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, that promises to draw high traffic to the platform.</p><p>The number of users indicating problems had fallen to 5,114, by 9:21 pm ET; however, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources.</p><p>Netflix said it had no immediate comment in response to a request from <em>Reuters</em>.</p>