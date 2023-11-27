Noida International Airport to see its first test flight by mid-2024: CEO Schnellmann

Bengaluru: One of the three greenfield international airports coming up in the country, Noida International Airport (NIA), being constructed by Zurich International AG’s subsidiary - Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) - is hurtling towards completion and targets rolling into operations by the end-2024.

The airport is set to hand over the Air Traffic Control tower to the Airports Authority of India early next year and expects to see its first test flight to take off by mid-2024, NIA's chief executive officer Christoph Schnellmann told DH’s Lavpreet Kaur, while on an exclusive site tour of the airport recently. On Friday, NIA announced signing on its first airline - Indigo.