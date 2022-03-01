Nord Stream 2 terminates contracts with employees following sanctions

The operator of the Russia-led gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 said on Tuesday it had to terminate contracts with employees because of US sanctions.

The United States imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG last week after Russia recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine prior to its invasion of the country. A wave of economic sanctions by the West has followed.

"Following the recent geopolitical developments leading to the imposition of US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company had to terminate contracts with employees. We very much regret this development," it said in an emailed statement.

