Nord Stream 2 terminates contracts with employees following sanctions

The United States imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG last week

  • Mar 01 2022, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 18:46 ist
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo

The operator of the Russia-led gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 said on Tuesday it had to terminate contracts with employees because of US sanctions.

The United States imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG last week after Russia recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine prior to its invasion of the country. A wave of economic sanctions by the West has followed.

"Following the recent geopolitical developments leading to the imposition of US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company had to terminate contracts with employees. We very much regret this development," it said in an emailed statement.

A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, IPCC warns

Chhattisgarh govt to buy cow urine from farmers

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

 