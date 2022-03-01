Nord Stream 2 terminates contracts with employees following sanctions

The operator of the Russia-led gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 said on Tuesday it had to terminate contracts with employees because of US sanctions.
The United States imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG last week after Russia recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine prior to its invasion of the country. A wave of economic sanctions by the West has followed.
Read more: Zelenskyy says Russian shelling of Kharkiv a 'war crime'
"Following the recent geopolitical developments leading to the imposition of US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company had to terminate contracts with employees. We very much regret this development," it said in an emailed statement.
Also Read -- Nord Stream 2 owner considers insolvency after pipeline halt, sanctions
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube