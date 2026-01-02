Jammu Police seeks clarification from cricketer seen sporting Palestine flag on helmet at match

<p>Jammu: Police here have sought a clarification from a cricketer who was seen in videos and pictures purportedly sporting the Palestine flag on his helmet during a private cricket tournament, sources said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred during a game in the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League in Jammu.</p>.Lieutenant Governor Sinha-backed rehabilitation drive begins reshaping lives in Jammu and Kashmir.<p>Police took cognisance of the reports and have sought clarification from the cricketer Furqan Bhat and the tournament's organiser, they said. </p>