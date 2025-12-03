<p>New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said the government is not losing sleep over declining <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-rupee">rupee</a>, which has breached the 90-level against the greenback.</p>.<p>The falling rupee is not affecting inflation or exports, he said on the sidelines of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cii">CII</a> event here.</p>.<p>However, he expressed hope that it should improve next year.</p>.Silver futures hit record of Rs 1.84 lakh/kg as rupee slumps to new low.<p>The rupee has depreciated about 5 per cent against the US dollar in 2025.</p>.<p>The rupee plummeted to a new low of 90.30 against the greenback in the intra-day session on Wednesday, falling 34 paise from its previous close, amid FII outflows and sustained buying of dollars by banks.</p>.<p>A decline in the domestic equity markets and the absence of an India-US trade deal put further pressure on the local unit, according to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forex">forex traders</a>.</p>