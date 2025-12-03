Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Check-in systems at airports across India face issues; flights delayed

"Microsoft Windows reports major service outages globally. IT services/ check in systems at airports are impacted," as per a message for the passengers at the Varanasi airport.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 08:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 08:13 IST
India Newsflights

Follow us on :

Follow Us