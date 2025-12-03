<p>New Delhi: Check-in systems at various airports faced issues on Wednesday morning due to a system outage, according to a source.</p>.<p>The source added that some flights have been delayed due to the issues.</p>.Air India says 'third-party system fully restored, functioning normally' after glitch in check-in system delayed flights.<p>"Microsoft Windows reports major service outages globally. IT services/ check in systems at airports are impacted," as per a message for the passengers at the Varanasi airport.</p>.<p>According to the message, airlines have implemented manual check in and boarding procedures.</p>.<p>At least four airlines -- IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express -- have been affected, it said.</p>.<p>There were no immediate comments from Microsoft or from the airlines.</p>.<p>"Some domestic airlines are currently experiencing operational challenges, which may lead to delays or schedule challenges.</p>.<p>"Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," DIAL said in a post on X at 7.40 am.</p>.<p>Specific details could not be immediately ascertained. </p>