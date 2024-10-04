Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Oil prices climb as Middle East conflict counters ample supply outlook

Brent crude futures were up 55 cents, or 0.7%, at $78.17 a barrel, as of 0831 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 50 cents, also 0.7%, at $74.21 a barrel.
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 10:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 10:33 IST
World newsBusiness NewsOil pricesMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us