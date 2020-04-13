OPEC+ agrees largest ever oil output cut of 9.7 million bpd: Report

OPEC+ agrees largest ever oil output cut of 9.7 mn bpd

Reuters
  • Apr 13 2020, 08:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 08:21 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations agreed on Sunday to cut output by a record amount, representing around 10% of global supply, to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources said.

The group, known as OPEC+, agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day for May-June after a compromise with Mexico, two OPEC+ sources said. 

