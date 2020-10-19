OPEC+ makes no new proposal on policy from Jan 2021

OPEC+ makes no new proposal on policy from Jan 2021: Draft

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 19 2020, 23:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 23:55 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A key OPEC+ ministerial panel has made no new policy proposals from January 2021, according to a draft OPEC+ statement seen by Reuters.

OPEC
Oil

