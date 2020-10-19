OPEC+ makes no new proposal on policy from Jan 2021: Draft

A key OPEC+ ministerial panel has made no new policy proposals from January 2021, according to a draft OPEC+ statement seen by Reuters.
Covid-19 | Herd immunity? Or ‘mass murder’?
Another trove of ancient coffins found in Egypt
36 trees to make way for metro projects in Bengaluru
Opt out of '800', Muralitharan tells Vijay Sethupathi
Are all human beings decent deep inside?
Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020
Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert
How does China's digital yuan work?