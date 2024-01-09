OpenAI: New York Times isn’t ‘telling the full story’ in suit

Citing the complaint, he said, “‘Defendants seek to free-ride on The Times’s massive investment in its journalism by using it to build substitutive products without permission or payment.’ That’s not fair use by any measure.”

The generative AI technology behind products like OpenAI’s chatbot is powered by large language models, massive AI systems that suck up enormous volumes of digital text— from news articles, social media posts or other internet sources. The programs analyze that written material to become adept at generating new text, like summaries of current events, in response to a few words of prompting from a user.

Though the use of online data has long been a common practice by companies and academic researchers, during Silicon Valley’s AI boom such systems have recently come under fire from artists and other content creators about compensation for the use of their work to create the technology. The AI products have already spurred other numerous other lawsuits.

In its post, OpenAI said that sometimes the systems memorize chunks of text, an issue it called “a rare failure of the learning process that we are continually making progress on.”