Paracetamol maker Granules India posts marginal rise in Q3 profit

Bengaluru: Drug maker Granules India reported a marginal rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by easing raw material costs.

The company's consolidated profit rose 1.6 per cent to Rs 1.26 billion (nearly $15 million), according to an exchange filing.

Granules has seen slowing profit growth since the third quarter of 2022. It reported a fall in profit for the past two quarters as it grappled with soaring costs.

The company reported a 0.6 per cent climb in expenses for the third quarter, helped by a 7 per cent fall in raw material costs. In contrast, expenses ranged between 9 per cent and 17 per cent in the last four quarters.

This resulted in a flat profit margin year-on-year at 11 per cent.

Revenue rose 1 per cent to 11.56 billion rupees, with the fixed dosages segment contributing 66 per cent to the total.