Petrol, diesel prices continue to burn a hole in common man's pocket

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 28 2021, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 07:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In no respite to consumers, fuel prices were hiked for a second consecutive day on Thursday by approximately 35 paise per litre, touching new highs.

Petrol in Delhi is now at Rs 108.29 per litre, while diesel is now Rs 97.02 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 114.14 and Rs 105.12 a litre each, respectively.

Petrol now costs Rs 108.78 a litre and diesel Rs 100.14 per litre in Kolkata. In Chennai, petrol is Rs 105.13 and diesel is Rs 101.25 a litre each.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes. 

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba on Tuesday claimed that the rising prices of essential commodities has not affected the common man. He maintained that the fuel hike was linked to oil bond loans imposed by the previous UPA government, a claim that has been countered by Congress earlier. 

