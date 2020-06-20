Petrol, diesel prices rise again, 14th straight day in a row

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the 14th straight day on Saturday after an 82-day hiatus from rate revision amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic. Petrol price was hiked by 51 paise per litre and diesel by 61 paise a litre in Delhi, taking the cumulative increase in rates to Rs 7.62 and Rs 8.28 per litre respectively in less than two weeks.

In Delhi, petrol will cost 51 paise more per litre at Rs 78.88, while diesel will be costlier by 61 paise at Rs 77.67 per litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol will be costlier by 53 paise at Rs 81.44 per litre, while diesel will cost 58 paise more per litre at Rs 73.86.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.