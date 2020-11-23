PhonePe onboards all electricity boards across India to enable seamless bill payments

Flipkart-owned PhonePe on Monday said it has onboarded all the 73 electricity boards (both public and private sector) across the country, enabling its over 250 million users to pay their bills through the app.

"We have seen massive growth in the adoption of digital payments for electricity bills since we launched the category in 2016. In fact, there has been an over 40 per cent increase in the volume of electricity bill payments in October 2020 over the corresponding period last year," Ankit Gaur, Director of Business Development at PhonePe, said.

He added that over 80 per cent of its customers are in tier II cities and beyond, indicating the widespread adoption of contactless bill payments.

PhonePe has launched many features to drive growth in the bill payments category, including 'Reminders' and AutoPay options.