Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Power consumption grows 7% to 138.39 billion units in December

According to government estimate, peak power demand was expected to touch 277 GW in the summer of 2025.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 09:53 IST
Business News

Follow us on :

Follow Us