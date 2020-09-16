'RBI battle ready to take steps for economic recovery'

RBI battle ready to take steps for economic recovery, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 16 2020, 11:59 ist
While was addressing members of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICC) at the industry body's National Executive Committee meeting, the RBI Governor said that the uptick noticed in the economy in the June-July period seems to have levelled off. Credit: PTI Photo

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday that the central bank stands battle ready to take all steps that are required for the recovery of the economy. 

He added that economic recovery will be gradual. 

While was addressing members of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at the industry body's National Executive Committee meeting, the RBI Governor said that the uptick noticed in the economy in the June-July period seems to have levelled off.

Das added that persistently large liquidity infusion by the RBI has ensured large borrowing by the government at low rate and in non-disruptive manner. 

More to follow...

 

 

