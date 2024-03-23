RBI branches, agency banks to remain open on March 30, 31

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that its offices dealing with government businesses and all designated branches of agency banks, which include all public sector banks and select private sector banks, will remain open on March 31 (Sunday).
“With a view to providing greater convenience to taxpayers, it has been decided that RBI offices dealing with government business and all designated branches of agency banks conducting government banking business will keep their counters open as per normal working hours on March 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024,” the RBI said in a statement.
Electronic transactions can be done till the stipulated time on both the days. Transactions through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system will continue upto mid-night of March 31.
In order to facilitate government receipts and payments, necessary arrangements have also been made to conduct special clearing operations across the country, the RBI said.
Special clearing will be conducted for government cheques both on March 30 & 31.
“Agency banks are hereby advised that all cheques related to government accounts may be presented on such clearing. The timing for presentation and return clearing of instruments for these special clearing sessions for government cheques will be intimated in due course,” the RBI noted in its statement.
(Published 23 March 2024, 00:29 IST)