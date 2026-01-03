Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

RBI clarifies validity of Rs 2,000 bank notes, provides steps for exchange process

Though it continues to be legal, the bank urges citizens to exchange or return the note to them, and they have made the process easier by outlining steps for the exchanges.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 10:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 10:53 IST
Business NewsEconomyReserve Bank of Indiacurrency notes

Follow us on :

Follow Us