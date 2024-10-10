Home
RBI clears appointment of Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank

His three-year tenure counts from the date of taking charge, which shall not be later than November 10, 2024, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 15:59 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 15:59 IST
