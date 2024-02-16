RBI extends deadline for Paytm unit wind-down to March 15

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the deadline for winding down operations of Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of One 97 Communications or Paytm, by 15 days to March 15, it said on Friday.

The RBI, in a January order, had asked the Paytm unit to stop accepting any fresh deposits in its account or popular wallet from Feb 29.

The action was triggered by persistent and serious supervisory concerns, the central bank had said. Earlier this week, the country's crime fighting agency too began looking into details of overseas transactions on the platform.