RBI hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%

The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the sixth straight increase, as core inflation remained high despite signs retail inflation has peaked.

The central bank said that its policy stance remains focused on withdrawal of accomodation.

The Reserve Bank of India projected GDP growth at 6.4 per cent for 2023-24.

It expects retail inflation to average 6.5 per cent for 2022-23 and 5.3 per cent for next fiscal.

Das said that unprecedented events of the last three years have put to test monetary policy across the world. "Emerging market economies are facing sharp tradeoffs between supporting economic activity and controlling inflation while preserving policy credibility," he said.

With this, the RBI has raised the repo rate by 250 basis points since May 2022. In its previous policy review in December, the RBI raised repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25 per cent. Repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks.

Most analysts expect this hike to be the final increase in the RBI's current tightening cycle, which has seen it raise rates by 250 bps since May last year.

The monetary policy committee (MPC), comprising three members from the central bank and three external members, raised the key lending rate or the repo rate to 6.50 per cent in a split decision. Four of the six members voted in favour of the decision.

