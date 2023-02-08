RBI to allow banks to lend, borrow government bonds

Lending, borrowing of government bonds to add depth to market: RBI Governor

Short selling is expected to become easier with the move

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Feb 08 2023, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 14:16 ist
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das speaks during a press conference announcing the central bank's monetary policy statement. Credit: PTI Photo

The Reserve Bank of India will allow banks to borrow and lend government bonds in a move that could add depth and liquidity to the market, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

The move could facilitate wider participation in the securities lending market by providing investors an avenue to deploy idle securities and enhance portfolio returns, Governor Das said in his monetary policy address.

Bond market participants expect the facility to benefit insurance companies and mutual funds, even as they wait for the detailed draft directions to be issued separately.

Also Read: RBI hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%; FY24 GDP growth pegged at 6.4%

Currently, mutual funds are allowed to borrow only to meet redemptions while life insurance companies are not allowed to borrow at all, a senior member of the treasury team at a Mumbai-based private bank said, speaking with Reuters Trading India.

The introduction of lending and borrowing in government bonds will curb the volatility in liquidity, said Nilesh Shah, managing director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.

Some market participants said this move could aid short sellers, who run the risk of getting squeezed if they can't get the securities through the CROMS trading platform for government securities (g-secs).

"Shorters will have more avenues to acquire bonds, and this should minimise the risk of getting squeezed, which leads to exaggerated price moves," a trader with a private bank said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RBI
Bonds
Shaktikanta Das
Business News
Reserve Bank of India

What's Brewing

Aerial pics show scale of devastation in Turkey & Syria

Aerial pics show scale of devastation in Turkey & Syria

Great Indian Bustards come home to roost

Great Indian Bustards come home to roost

Russia asks Pink Floyd's Waters to speak on Ukraine

Russia asks Pink Floyd's Waters to speak on Ukraine

New British stamp with image of King Charles unveiled

New British stamp with image of King Charles unveiled

Sound at seventy 

Sound at seventy 

 