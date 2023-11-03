JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

RBI imposes penalty on PNB, Federal Bank, 2 other entities

The penalty on Punjab National Bank has been imposed for non-compliance with certain provisions related to 'interest rate on advances' and 'customer service in banks', Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release.
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 14:18 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has imposed a Rs 72 lakh penalty on state-owned Punjab National Bank and a Rs 30 lakh penalty on private sector Federal Bank for non-compliance with certain regulatory norms.

It has also imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India Private Ltd (formerly known as Daimler Financial Services India Private Ltd) for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Know Your Customer (KYC) Direction, 2016.

The penalty on Punjab National Bank has been imposed for non-compliance with certain provisions related to 'interest rate on advances' and 'customer service in banks', Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release.

Federal Bank has been penalised for contravention of certain provisions of KYC norms, the central bank said in another release.

The RBI also said a monetary penalty of Rs 13.38 lakh has been imposed on Kosamattam Finance Ltd, Kottayam, for non-compliance with certain provisions of the 'Non-Banking Financial Company - Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016'.

In all cases, the central bank said penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 November 2023, 14:18 IST)
India NewsRBIPunjab National Bank

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT