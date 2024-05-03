Manipur: Persistent violence marks year of division

However, refuting these claims, a senior army officer told DH, “If an administrator said this, I have my doubts about his capabilities. The army acts as per the law... In disturbed areas, and so declared, the army is deployed to neutralise the militants. The armed persons, when confronted, are taken into custody and arms seized. Merely saying people here have weapons serves no purpose. The administrator(s) should provide concrete information regarding the presence of such persons at a place for the army to take action.”

“Once the army is called out for internal security duties, it acts on its own. But the order of action should come from the government first,” he said.

Visible disparities

There is a disparity between the way ‘armed miscreants’ have been dealt with in Manipur. While a Kuki head constable was suspended after he was allegedly seen with "armed miscreants", the Manipur police can be seen openly in the Valley regions with the Arambai Tenggol. Reports suggest that the Arambai Tenggol, the Meitei armed militia group, allegedly enjoys the patronage of Chief Minister Biren Singh, and the titular king and Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba. The members of the group can be easily spotted across the state, armed with assault rifles and grenades.

At a checkpoint in the Thoubal region, the Arambai Tenggol were let go by the BSF and the state police, while media and civilian vehicles were frisked thoroughly. Just a few metres from the checkpoint, the Arambai Tenggol collected ransom from shops on the Imphal-Thoubal highway while two media houses, including DH, were present there. Senior IPS officers and the BSF remained mere spectators.

“It is a common thing now. Our shop is running because we pay the ransom,” said a shopkeeper.

Communities’ frustration

In the border town of Moreh, now resembling a ghost town inhabited only by BSF, army personnel, police, and a few residents in Kuki relief camps, Caleb Baite, a former carpenter-turned-daily wager, voices his despair. "I had to give up my job. Now I take up odd jobs. I clean toilets, pick up garbage, clean debris from burnt-down houses… Anything that pays me. We have not received any monetary support from the government since December. We were being given Rs 850 per week earlier, but it’s been four months since we have received any support.

“The government provides some rice every month, but that’s all the help we have received," he says.

When inquired about whether the Kukis have been using the houses vacated by Meiteis, Baite said, "We prefer living in a relief camp than Meitei houses."