RBI likely to delay slashing interest rates amid risks of rising inflation

By Cynthia Li

The Reserve Bank of India will likely delay cutting interest rates until the final quarter of the year, the latest Bloomberg survey shows, as inflation risks rise and the US Federal Reserve keeps rates on hold for longer.

The RBI may start cutting its benchmark repurchase rate, currently at 6.5 per cent, by a total of 50 basis points in the October-December period before pausing for a few months, the monthly survey shows. In the previous survey, economists had predicted a reduction in July-September quarter.

With India’s growth-inflation dynamics healthy, “the global and geopolitical developments remain key to track,” said Achala Jethmalani, an economist at RBL Bank Ltd. “The monetary policy pivot in advanced economies, particularly the US Fed, could possibly alter the domestic rate scenarios too.”