Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

RBI move to slow down gold loan growth, lead to uptick in delinquencies: Crisil

'Potentially, this could impact gold loan disbursements during the transition phase and curb growth in the business,' the note by Crisil said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 16:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 16:39 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGoldRBIloan

Follow us on :

Follow Us